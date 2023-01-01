In Oct. 2022, Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) traded in the $100 range before rallying to over $120. But as Warran Buffett famously said in 1987, the stock market is a voting machine in the short run. In the long run, it is a weighing machine. Dycom posted third-quarter results that sent the engineering services firm’s stock sharply lower.
What did investors not like about the results?
Dycom posted revenue growing by 21.8% Y/Y to $1.04 billion. It earned $1.80 a share. The company posted a 22.2% rise in contract revenue. Its strong liquidity strength of nearly $45 million enabled it to buy back 304,030 shares at an average price of $93.85.
Revenue grew as Dycom deployed gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks, and wireless networks. Chief Executive Officer Steven Nielsen said that demand from four out of its five top customers increased. This contributed to a gross margin lift of 18.4%, 103 basis points above last year.
Rural America requires increased access to high-capacity telecommunications. Through the JOBS Act, infrastructure investment is part of the $40 billion in funding. Dycom is at the center of providing increased levels of support. The stock should appreciate in value as it generates revenue from infrastructure-related activities.
Dycom is supplying services that include program management, planning, engineering, and design. Those services are across the countries serving multiple customers.
Dycom is deploying fiber networks in rural America. Although customer procurements will grow, the company faces macroeconomic headwinds. For example, tight labor conditions may restrain the work. The increasing cost of capital might result in delays. Although these uncertainties may widen Dycom’s outlook range, it should meet the market’s expectations for 2023.
AT&T (T) is Dycom’s largest customer. It accounted for nearly one-quarter of its revenue. Lumen (LUMN) is Dycom’s second-largest customer. It made up 13.7% of revenue. Business with Lumen grew organically by 64.5%.
Income investors may consider complementing their AT&T stock holding with Dycom. DY stock has a better growth grade than either stock.
AT&T stock rebounded last quarter but still pays a dividend that yields 6%. Conversely, Lumen is a risky holding. The short interest is 13.61%. In addition, the stock lost more than half its value last year:
For the fourth quarter, Dycom expects contract revenue to grow by mid- to high-single digits. However, markets sold DY stock when it said that adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues would grow modestly.
Q4 is somewhat weaker due to Dycom’s strong business in the first three quarters. Furthermore, the holiday creates seasonal weakness. Unfavorable weather conditions and fewer daylight hours will also slow business during the period.
The higher cost of capital is the risk that investors should consider. In addition, the chances of a recession in 2023 are very high. Dycom is not immune to an economic slowdown. Ahead of the warning, DY stock fell from $105 to $90 on Nov. 22, 2022.
Investors are overly cautious of Dycom’s prospects. It has big customers working through long-term contracts. Infrastructure spending on fiber and networks will continue during that time. The stock’s 23 times forward price-to-earnings multiple is not excessive. Its share price will trend higher once Dycom affirms its baseline growth.
Dycom could face continued upward pressures in general and administrative costs. Still, the pressures are minimal. The company streamlined the organization during the pandemic. Its back-office costs are minimal. Those structural changes will lead to operating profit expansion in the year ahead.
In addition to investing in AT&T, readers may consider infrastructure companies. NiSource (NI) has a quant rating of “hold.” Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) is rated “sell.” Conversely, Dycom has a “Buy” rating:
Dycom also has around half as many analysts covering the stock. Its market capitalization is a fraction of companies in the infrastructure utility sector:
The market braced for a disappointing final quarter after Dycom’s last earnings report. However, it put working capital to good use. This should lift Q4 results higher than management expected.
After shares fell by 23.3% from their 52-week high, the stock does not trade with as big a premium. Most importantly, the increase in government infrastructure projects reaffirms my bullish theme that will benefit Dycom’s business prospects.
Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.
This article was written by
Join DIY Value Investing. Over two decades of experience in financial markets.Affiliate partner at StockRover.
Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.
Do. Act. Invest.
Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.
Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.
Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.
I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments