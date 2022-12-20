Arbor Realty: I Can't Ignore The 12% Yield

Jan. 04, 2023 12:03 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR), ABR.PF
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.49K Followers

Summary

  • Arbor Realty is paying a 12% dividend yield and has grown this by a 10% CAGR over the last 3 years from the last payout.
  • The yield is fully covered by distributable EPS as of the end of Arbor's last reported fiscal 2022 third quarter.
  • With a recent Bloomberg survey of economists placing the chance of a 2023 recession at 70%, the REIT faces intense macroeconomic risks.
Multifamily residential building under construction in Santa Clara; the entire Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area has faced a housing crisis, with increased housing costs, for several years

Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

I have taken a sizable position in Arbor Realty's (NYSE:ABR) commons with a view to holding these for core long-term income and as an expansion of a portfolio that includes peer companies Broadmark Realty (BRMK). There is

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.49K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, and deSPACs.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR, BRMK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.