The Bull And Bear Cases For Gold (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 04, 2023 12:25 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is also exhibiting a ‘Bear Flag’ pattern. This increases the probability that the next big move is down.
  • At the same time, momentum, which typically leads price, is heading south across all indicators, making the recent higher highs in Gold negatively divergent.
  • In conclusion, there are numerous data signals that Gold’s rally is running out of steam and it’s headed lower, including it being the most bullish since the peak in March at 2079.

Gold bars and coins

brightstars

By David Brady

gold continuous 2023

Nothing goes up in a straight line. In Elliott Wave terms, the peak in Wave 1 is “always” followed by Wave 2. Even the gargantuan rally from the low in August 2018 to the new

gold contract 2023

GOLD CONT 2023 2

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.12K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.