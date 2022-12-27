What's In The Price? MENA Fixed Income Outlook For 2023

Summary

  • Interest rates rose more than most predicted, and inflation continued its decade-long ability to surprise forecasters.
  • Implicit in both projections is that inflation has peaked, and the majority of rate hikes are behind us.
  • In our view, it would be more prudent to focus on asset allocation and consider an increase in higher-quality fixed income sectors, including GCC bonds or global sukuk, that look poised to better defend portfolios and provide attractive levels of income.

Fixed Income

DNY59

By Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Templeton Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income

Fixed income faced a challenging 2022, but 2023 looks more promising for global sukuk and GCC fixed income, according to Dino Kronfol. He believes a focus

Normalized Fixed Income Performance

Normalized Spreads

Absolute Yields Approaching Highest Levels in Two Decades (Excluding the Global Financial Crisis)

GCC Banks' Liquidity Measured Using Loans-to-Deposit Ratios (2017-August 2022)

GCC Bonds, Loans and Sukuk Issuance and Projected Bond Redemptions

