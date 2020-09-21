Trade Like Alan Lowenthal: Q4 2022 Update

Jan. 04, 2023 2:12 AM ETAMT, AMZN, ATVI, BA, BIPC, BIPC:CA, BSX, BX, CCK, IWN, LLY, MSFT, NEE, NEEPRR, O, PLG, PSQ, PTM:CA, RUN, SCI, SNEJF, SONY, SPGI, SPY, TCEHY, TCTZF, TJX, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, VRSK, WCN, WCN:CA
Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
481 Followers

Summary

  • In today's update, we are reviewing the fourth-quarter performance of our Alan Lowenthal trading strategy and are analyzing his most interesting, and as always, well-timed trades.
  • Lowenthal sold both his and his wife's Blackstone shares only days prior to the company announcing restrictions on withdrawals from its private REIT fund.
  • This peculiar decision to sell only days ahead of the crash is only a tiny drop in a myriad of extraordinary moves by one of the best traders on Capitol Hill.
  • This is not the only exciting move, as the Long Beach Democrat also gave a huge vote of confidence in favor of the Microsoft-Activision deal, initiating a long position in the video game publisher.
Congressional Democrats Hold News Conference On The "Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act Of 2020"

Congressional Democrat Alan Lowenthal, One of The Best Investors on Capitol Hill

Sarah Silbiger

We previously discussed how the Long Beach Democrat got into his fair share of trouble for his questionably precise and timely trading activity throughout the years. After investing in Sunrun (RUN), a producer of residential solar energy systems, he launched

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
481 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.