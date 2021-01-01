Lincoln Electric: Momentum In Automation And Energy Should Continue

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers

Summary

  • Automation and Energy leading the way, but softness in industrials, construction and infrastructure could slow down growth.
  • Organic growth in volume and pricing is a solid tailwind for the company.
  • Headwinds in China and Europe continue to weigh on LECO, but when they rebound, and assuming automation and energy remain strong, it could result in a strong outperformance.

Welder in a protective suit, gloves, taking off his welding mask, Close-up, Fire colors

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is coming off a solid third quarter, led by Automation and Energy, with overall total organic sales in the company up 21 percent year-over-year.

Automotive/Transportation revenue soared 40 percent, while Energy

LECO Income Statement

Investor Presentation

LECO Americas Welding Segment

Investor Presentation

LECO International Welding Segment

Investor Presentation

LECO Harris Products Group

Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.88K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.