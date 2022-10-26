Trim Big Pharma For Merck KgaA

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Big pharma performed well in 2022, but the time to trim is drawing close.
  • As a more diversified investment, I believe former parent company of Merck & Co, Merck KGaA offers a better long-term investment.
  • With diversification and strong fundamentals, Merck KGaA is a far better big pharma growth play than actual drug discoverers.

Finance: Painkillers on Stock Chart

Floortje

Introduction

Big Pharma companies, such as those that fall under the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ), are incredibly safe investments, but growth is slow. 2022 saw share prices rise due to market weakness (flight to safe havens), along with a rebound in

A summary of Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA 2021 Annual Report

A summary of the peer group

Merck KGaA 2021 Annual Presentation

A summary of Merck KGaA's total return vs peers

Koyfin

A summary of MilliporeSigma

Merck KGaA Website

A summary of the current approved therapies.

Merck KGaA 22Q3 Presentation

A summary of the clinical pipeline

Merck KGaA 22Q3 Presentation

A summary of the semiconductor industry exposure

Merck KGaA Website

A summary of the financial performance of each revenue segment

Merck KGaA 22Q3 Presentation

Merck KGaA total revenues and growth

Koyfin

Merck KGaA ebitda and net income, with margins

Koyfin

Merck KGaA balance sheet data

Koyfin

Merck KGaA Valuation

Koyfin

A summary of investors by type.

Merck KGaA 2021 Annual Report

This article was written by

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
2.09K Followers
Hello, I am an individual investor with an interest in bringing diversification of viewpoints to stock analysis and investing. This brings to point the Japanese proverb 他山之石 -ta-zan-no-ishi- which translates to "another-mountain's-rock" and denotes the importance of diversifying the sources of your knowledge in order to gain the advantage of multiple perspectives. Further, a rock represents the foundational aspects of the world a mountain supports, signifying the importance of understanding the simple fundamentals in order to succeed. As such, I cover a wide range of assets in order to find the best of every type of investing. Please consider following so we can continue down this path of knowledge together, and hopefully, I am able to provide some novel insights for you with every article. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.