Nu Holdings: The Buffett-Backed Fintech To Own In 2023

Jan. 04, 2023 6:00 AM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)1 Comment
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • Nu continues to add new customers and reached more than 70 million users and it is the 6th largest financial institution by active customers in Latin America.
  • Management is focused on diversification of revenue through its multi-product, multi-country, and multi-client segment strategy.
  • Engagement continues to be best-in-class, especially for the net promoter score metric, which continues to shine as customer satisfaction and loyalty grows.
  • Cost advantages are driving growth in operating leverage and profitability as scale effects continue to show.
  • My target price for Nu is $7.80, implying a 120% upside from current levels.
Exchanging money via smart phones

PM Images

Investment thesis

I continue to think that the Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) investment case remains compelling as valuations have come down while the fundamentals of the company continue to improve. The article will illustrate just how the business fundamentals of the

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
2.96K Followers
I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Markets, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.