Analyzing 13Fs: ARK Investment Management (Cathie Wood's ETFs)

Summary

  • We dive under the hood of one of the most controversial exchange-traded funds, analyzing their moves based on recently disclosed 13F filing data.
  • Cathie Wood is a uniquely divisive figure in the world of finance made famous by her "disruptive innovation" investment philosophy, which yielded great results in the last bull market.
  • Reported U.S. equity-based assets under management decreased by $2.7 billion to $14.33 billion, which is far from the 2021 peak when the funds managed more than $43 billion.
  • ARK reduced its holdings in Tesla, Coinbase, and Spotify during the quarter, while increasing its holdings in the likes of Zoom, Roku, IuPath, and Nvidia.
  • Cathie still holds tight to outsized ownership stakes in more than 44 of her holdings, including the likes of Velo3D, Blade Air Mobility, Butterfly Network, and Archer Aviation.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Cathie Wood is a very divisive figure in the world of finance. The controversial fund manager became one of the most popular investment managers throughout the last bull market run, really establishing herself as a role model among "high-growth" investors. Cathie was made

ARK Investment Management Heatmap as per QQ

ARK Investment Management Heatmap (Quiver Quantitative)

Overview of ARK Q3 activity from 13F

ARK Overview Q3 2022 (Author Spreadsheet 13F Data)

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management Top Holdings Using 13F Data

ARK Investment Management Top Holdings (Author Spreadsheet 13F Data)

Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

