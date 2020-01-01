JPMorgan Chase: Patiently Waiting For A Breakout (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Financial sector is dealing with the long-term volatility of the current permacrisis.
  • JPMorgan Chase has a very promising short-term setup which is in line with its great long-term performance.
  • There might be some period of narrow trading before the return to a confirmed uptrend.

Putting a coin in a white piggy bank at home.

Guido Mieth

Sector and Industry Performance

As for the 1-month relative performance, the Financial sector has been an average performer with a loss of 4.34%, just 2 percentage points worse than Utilities.

sectors

1-month performance of sectors (Finviz)

The

sectors

1-week performance of sectors (Finviz)

financial sector

1-month performance of industries within the financial sector (Finviz)

financial sector

1-week performance of industries within the financial sector (Finviz)

peers performance

1-year performance of JPM and peers (TradingView)

peers

3-month performance of JPM and peers (TradingView)

chart monthly

Chart 1 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Monthly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Weekly (TradingView)

chart

Chart 1 - Daily (TradingView)

chart

Chart 2 - Daily (TradingView)

renko chart

Renko Daily (TradingView)

I am investing in various styles to achieve diversification and exploit sector rotation, mixing value and disruption. I love back-testing! CFA Level III candidate. Graduate MA Finance ICHEC Brussels Management School & MA Politics Warsaw University. IRL, a Brussels-based expert in the area of innovation and technology transfer. Views are mine, not employer`s.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

