Blackstone: A 6.6% Yielding Retirement Dream Blue-Chip

Jan. 05, 2023 7:10 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)13 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • The alternative asset management market is $300 trillion in size and growing around 15% per year.
  • Blackstone is the king of this industry, with nearly $1 trillion in AUM.
  • But that's around 0.3% total market share, meaning BX's growth runway stretches for decades.
  • BX has a variable yield of 6.6% today but has averaged a 4.1% yield over the last five years. It's growing at 9% to 10%, a rate that might be sustainable for 30+ years.
  • BX offers a 20% annual return potential over the next three years and a 150% total return potential over the next five years. It could potentially deliver life-changing 13% to 17% total returns and income growth for decades and is a good buy today.
Flying dollars on white

herkisi

This article was originally published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you know the best way to retire rich and stay rich in retirement? It's not a complex quant strategy using speculative investments like options, it's simply

Blackstone

2018 Blackstone investor day presentation

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

