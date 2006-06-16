DLS: A Global Small Cap ETF Review

Summary

  • DLS is an international small-cap dividend ETF.
  • It invests almost evenly in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe.
  • Fundamentals look good, but past performance is average among peers.
  • AVDV may be more attractive.
Futuristic earth map technology abstract with Tokyo background

MarsYu/iStock via Getty Images

DLS strategy and portfolio

The WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DLS) has 872 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 4.96% and an expense ratio of 0.58%. Distributions are paid quarterly. It has been tracking the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend

Top 10 countries

Top 10 countries ( Chart: author; data: WisdomTree)

Sector breakdown

Sector breakdown (chart: author, data: WisdomTree)

DLS share price

DLS share price history (TradingView on SeekingAlpha)

DLS vs competitors since 2010

DLS vs competitors since 2010 (Portfolio123)

DLS vs competitors since 2010

DLS vs competitors in 2022 (Portfolio123)

Annualized distributions per share from 2007 to 2022

Annualized distributions per share from 2007 to 2022 (Chart: author; data: WisdomTree)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

