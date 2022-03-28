Amarin: Headwinds Persist Both In The United States And Europe

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • Amarin continues to lose market share in the U.S. as it faces stiff competition from generic drug-makers.
  • In Europe, AMRN may struggle to achieve the goal of getting reimbursement and launching in multiple countries without compromising on price.
  • AMRN may face more than expected pressure in its price negotiations in Europe because of headwinds to healthcare budgets.
  • A new post hoc sub-analysis of the company's cardiovascular outcomes trial has cast doubts on Vascepa's efficacy.

Antibody drug conjugated with cytotoxic payload.

Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

Company Profile

Amarin Corp. PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy in and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.66K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was researched and written by Mohammed Saqib.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.