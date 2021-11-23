Switch From GOF To GUG

Summary

  • GUG is a levered credit fund recently launched by Guggenheim Investments.
  • Its portfolio composition is very similar to the larger GOF fund, with many overlapping securities.
  • The GUG fund currently yields 10.5% on market price and 9.1% on NAV.
  • Investors may want to consider switching out of the expensive GOF fund and into the discounted GUG fund, as I estimate a high risk of GOF's distribution being cut over the next few years.

A few months ago, I reviewed the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF). My overall impression of GOF was that it was paying a distribution yield that far exceeded the fund's earnings power.

Recently, I came across GOF's sibling fund, the Guggenheim

GUG portfolio composition

Figure 1 - GUG portfolio composition (guggenheiminvestments.com)

GUG fund returns

Figure 2 - GUG fund returns (guggenheiminvestments.com)

GUG return decomposition

Figure 3 - Simple return decomposition for GUG (Author created with fund exposures from guggenheiminvestments and asset class returns from the various ETF fund websites)

GUG's NAV has delined by 22% since inception

Figure 4 - GUG's NAV has declined by 22% since inception (cefconnect.com)

GUG vs. GOF

Figure 5 - GUG vs. GOF (Author created with data from guggenheiminvestments.com)

GUG and GOF market price returns

Figure 6 - GUG and GOF market price returns (guggenheiminvestments.com)

GUG trades at a 14% discount to NAv

Figure 7 - GUG trades at a 14% discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

