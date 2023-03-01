NDMO: Remain Disciplined In Early 2023

  • NDMO looks like a true bargain play here. The discount to NAV is quite wide and the yield is very high.
  • Despite these positives, there are reasons for caution. I expect a dividend cut to be forthcoming which could be a short-term headwind for the share price.
  • Non-rated munis can often be of non-investment grade quality. These are the types of bonds most at-risk of a sharp recession. Therefore, investors should approach these investments selectively.
Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NDMO) as an investment option. This is a diversified municipal bond fund with a variety of sector

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Quick Fund Facts

Quick Fund Facts (Nuveen)

Income Metrics

Income Metrics (Nuveen)

CPI Levels

CPI Levels (World Bank)

NDMO's Leverage

NDMO's Leverage (Nuveen)

NDMO's Credit Quality

NDMO's Credit Quality (Nuveen)

Bankruptcy Filings (US Corporates)

Bankruptcy Filings (US Corporates) (S&P Global)

2022 Performance (Stocks & Bonds)

2022 Performance (Stocks & Bonds) (Yahoo Finance)

