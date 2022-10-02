Utz Brands: Potential Upside Ahead With A Caveat

Jan. 04, 2023 7:41 AM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)
Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • The company is, relative to the U.S. salty snacks market, a small player (TTM 4.95% market share) that is growing very fast.
  • I believe that the company is undervalued, but with a big caveat, as represented by a net debt/EBITDA of 5x.
  • I rate shares as BUY with an estimated fair value of $23.88/share, which would represent a 47.4% upside from the current price of $16.20.

Group of Sweet and Salty Snacks, Perfect for Binge Watching

LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Description

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) (“the company”) is a middle-sized manufacturer of branded salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. The company's portfolio includes brands like Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, and Boulder

revenue

Author's Estimates

market

Statista

valuation

Author's Estimates

locations

Utz 3Q22 Earnings Presentation

Publix locations

Specrom Analytics

Valuation

Author's Estimates

valuation

SeekingAlpha.com

This article was written by

Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.06K Followers
The stock market is a means to achieve Financial Freedom and I hope I will be able to help you in achieving it. Through my articles, I would like to share my point of view and I would like to get constructive feedback from you! My investment horizon is 1-2 years; I take long and short positions

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.