Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyApple (AAPL) dips below $2T Market Cap. Tesla (TSLA) jolts investors again. Rivian (RIVN) produced 10K vehicles in Q4, comes up short of full-year target. Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) stock sinks on executive exit. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Comments