AAPL) dips below $2T Market Cap. Tesla (TSLA) jolts investors again. Rivian (RIVN) produced 10K vehicles in Q4, comes up short of full-year target. Victoria's Secret (VSCO) stock sinks on executive exit.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.