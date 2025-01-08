AMC Networks 2025 Bonds Now Yielding Over 16%

Jan. 04, 2023 8:09 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)2 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.31K Followers

Summary

  • AMC Networks 2025 maturing bond recently cratered in price compared to its peers.
  • The company has been dealing with revenue headwinds, but operating profit is stable.
  • The company is free cash flow positive and has ample liquidity to ride out the next few years.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is a cable, streaming, and production company that has been around since 1980. Recently, the company's bonds maturing in 2025 experienced a steep selloff. At 76 cents on the dollar, the company's 2025 bonds now yield over 16% to maturity. This is

AMC Networks Family of Bonds

FINRA

AMC Networks 2025 Bond Info

FINRA

AMC Networks Income Statement

SEC 10-Q

AMC Networks Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

AMC Networks Cash Flow

SEC 10-Q

AMC Networks Cash Flow

SEC 10-Q

AMC Networks Debt Composition

SEC 10-Q

AMC Networks Undrawn Facility

SEC10-Q

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.31K Followers
Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Currently, I favor high yield/near-term fixed income investments. I have built a database tracking preferred shares and debt pricing along with company performance, which helps track my portfolio and identifies investment opportunities. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own AMC bonds maturing in 2025.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.