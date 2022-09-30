Why PureCycle Technologies Should Rebound

Jan. 04, 2023 8:11 AM ETPureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
700 Followers

Summary

  • Globally, the demand and supply of polypropylene can create the conditions for very profitable markets.
  • With such a rapidly growing market, there is also room for small operator PureCycle Technologies, Inc., which will start up its first production line in Ohio this quarter.
  • The company plans to recycle waste polypropylene into high-pure resin in Georgia and South Korea as well in the next few years.
  • The stock is looking cheap today as technically low stock prices are now combined with some positive catalysts.

Blue plastic beads on wood background, Polymers bead or polymer resin, polymer pallet, Product from petrochemical plants. granules polymer, Concept roof of house is made of polymer plastic.

Kriengsak Tarasri/iStock via Getty Images

Analysts Expect Profitable Global Polypropylene Markets in the Next Few Years

Globally, the demand and supply of polypropylene can create the conditions for very profitable markets, as the specific properties such as tensile strength combined with good

PureCycle Technologies' stock price

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
700 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.