Make Money In Quality And Value

Jan. 04, 2023 9:12 AM ETIVE, IVW
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Marketplace

Summary

  • Yesterday saw a continuation of the rotation from growth to value, which was masked by the declines in the major market averages.
  • Last year's market decline was entirely a function of valuations falling, as earnings rose.
  • The best opportunities today can be found in the small- and mid-sized companies that are strengthening balance sheets and at cheap valuations.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

The first day of the new year started out with a bang, but the major market averages faded quickly as shares of Tesla plunged to a new multi-year low. This bellwether for expensive growth stocks announced a vehicle delivery number

market averages

Finviz

SP 500 heat map

Finviz

growth vs value

StockCharts

valuations and earnings

Bloomberg

small cap performance

Bloomberg

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
12.4K Followers
A foundation, framework and discipline for optimizing portfolio performance

Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.