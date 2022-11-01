Castellum AB: Why We Sold At A Loss

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • We decided to sell our Castellum AB shares, mostly because we found another opportunity that we believe has a better risk/reward profile.
  • There are still many things to like about the company, and it has been performing relatively well operationally, but risks have significantly increased.
  • The valuation remains attractive, with shares trading at roughly half of book value.

Modern Skyline Oslo Norway at Sunset Panorama

Mlenny

This is a difficult article to write because we were expecting to remain Castellum AB (OTCPK:CWQXF) shareholders for many years, but we recently decided it was best to reallocate those funds into another opportunity. We still believe Castellum AB

Castellum AB Article Rating

Seeking Alpha

Castellum AB Nine Month Summary

Castellum AB Investor Presentation

Castellum AB EPS and Book Value

Castellum AB Investor Presentation

Castellum AB Leases

Castellum AB Investor Presentation

Castellum AB Credit Maturity Structure

Castellum AB Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
3.85K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DPSTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.