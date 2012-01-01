Lyft Has Plenty Of Upside Potential Starting 2023 Near All-Time Lows

Jan. 04, 2023 10:19 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)GRAB, GRABW, UBER
Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Lyft is heavily discounted to peers and offers as much as 60% upside to trade closer alongside Uber in our view.
  • Lyft is closer to long-term continual profitability than competitors and trades near all-time lows.
  • The company continues to operate within Uber's shadow and risk of losing market share is ever present.
  • Therefore, it would be wise in our view to hedge a bet in Lyft with a small investment in Uber as well.

Close-up on a couple using the GPS while driving a car

Hispanolistic

Lyft Stock Trades At A Discount Starting Off 2023

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is a ridesharing company based in San Francisco, California. It operates in over 650 cities in the United States and Canada. Lyft was founded in 2012

Rideshare monthly sales and market share, Uber vs. Lyft

Bloomberg

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Great Plains Investment Research profile picture
Great Plains Investment Research
1.74K Followers
Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LYFT, UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.