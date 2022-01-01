Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - January 04, 2023

Jan. 04, 2023 10:28 AM ETBND, TIP, VWO, EMLC, BWX, PICB, WIP, VNQ, VNQI, IHY, JNK, GSG, VTI, VEA, SPY
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.81K Followers

Summary

  • The expected long-run return for the Global Market Index (GMI) ticked lower in December, slipping below 6% annualized, based on the average forecast for three models.
  • GMI represents a theoretical benchmark of the optimal portfolio for the average investor with an infinite time horizon.
  • For historical perspective on how GMI’s realized total return has evolved, consider the benchmark’s track record on a rolling 10-year annualized basis.

Complex digital infographics in green color, for year 2022 and 2023, with multiple line graphs and financial figures spreadsheet. Close up, wide horizontal composition.

matejmo

The expected long-run return for the Global Market Index (GMI) ticked lower in December, slipping below 6% annualized, based on the average forecast for three models. Today’s estimate is roughly in line with the trailing 10-year return for GMI, an unmanaged, market-value-weighted portfolio that holds all

asset class

rolling 10-year annualized historical risk premia

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.81K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.