Three words that sound so simple but yet it eludes most investors: Outperforming the market. In this newly launched investment service called Outperforming the Market, I aim to help investors like you form a portfolio that is able to do just that. At the end of the day, I hope that you become more confident, rational and successful investor after joining the service.

However, to be able to achieve what others are unable to, we need to do things differently, have a systematic approach and know what the necessary secret ingredients are to outperform. I will list what I think are the 3 most important fundamental criteria needed to outperform the market that this investment service can help add significant value to.

But before I do that, let me share with you some key details of the service. Our service will have a monthly rate of $45.99 and an annual rate of $399.99. These are our regular rates, but for a limited time only, you will be able to subscribe to the service at a special annual price of $344.99, which is a 14% discount on the annual rate. You can also try out the service with our 2-week free trial before committing if you feel like you have an interest in the service.

What makes our service special?

Our service is unique in what we can offer to you. As will be highlighted further in the next section, we will share with you stocks that meet our strict investment framework and criteria that we believe will outperform in the long-term.

Our service has a unique focus on valuation and, more specifically, on the intrinsic value or true value of a company today. One of the questions that I get asked often as a portfolio manager is, "Is ABC stock overvalued or undervalued?". In the investment service, we will do all the forecasting and financial modelling based on my many years of experience in the professional institutional investment industry to determine for you as accurately possible what the intrinsic value of a company is.

Our service is also special because of the balance in styles covered. The stock ideas and portfolio will include growth as well as value or contrarian stocks and eventually, the portfolio that will be formed should be an all-weather barbell portfolio.

3 most important criteria you need to outperform in markets today

The first criteria you need is for the portfolio to have a barbell character by performing well in both bull and bear markets by having both growth and value stocks in the portfolio.

One of the main features of the service is The Barbell Portfolio, which our subscribers will get unrestricted access to. The Barbell Portfolio comprises of what we think are high conviction growth and value stocks that have the potential to outperform in different market environments, whether to is a bull or a bear market.

The second criteria to outperform is a strong discipline on valuation. We believe strongly in buying companies at a discount to their intrinsic value in the service and this sets us up for outsized returns relative to the market.

As such, another key feature of our service is The Price Target Report, which provides our subscribers with the necessary intrinsic valuation and price target tools to determine how much discount a stock is trading at and how much upside to the target price the stock has at current levels.

The last criteria you will need is to get more information than the average investor and have superior investment analysis. Our service aims to help you with both by providing extensive deep dives and investment analyses that will enable you to analyze a company better than before you joined the service.

To conclude, our service will help you outperform across cycles with The Barbell Portfolio, which is tailored to weather different market conditions, as well as provide you with intrinsic values and target prices to ensure you are investing at a discount through The Price Target Report. Lastly, you will get extensive deep dive articles that will give you all you need to know about the analysis of a company.

What are some of the exclusive features I get when I sign up?

After signing up, you will get all these exclusive contents, including:

The Barbell Portfolio of high conviction growth and value stocks with portfolio metrics and conviction ratings

of high conviction growth and value stocks with portfolio metrics and conviction ratings The Watchlist Portfolio of growth and value companies that have the potential to fit into The Barbell Portfolio

of growth and value companies that have the potential to fit into The Barbell Portfolio Trade alerts for when I am buying or selling for The Barbell Portfolio

The Price Target Report based on our valuation models

based on our valuation models Weekly Newsletters to summarize the key news flow for the coverage universe

New Stock Ideas

Earnings Report Analysis

The Market Review

Direct access and chat to a professional institutional portfolio manager, Simple Investing

After subscribing to my service, you will be able to ask any questions you may have directly to me through chat, where I will be available regularly.

Content posting schedule

Our posting schedule on the service will be as follows:

Exclusive feature Frequency The Barbell Portfolio Live Updates During Market Hours The Watchlist Portfolio Live Updates During Market Hours Trade alerts Twice monthly New stock ideas At least twice monthly Weekly Newsletter Every week Earnings Report Analysis Every quarter The Market Review Every quarter The Target Price Report Ad hoc (when there are material news or earnings) Click to enlarge

Who is the service for?

Ultimately, I want you to subscribe to a service that adds good value to your own investments. For our community in the service, these are investors who tend to take a long-term perspective on stocks, with at least a 1-year investment horizon.

You do not need to be subscribing to either or both of growth and value investment philosophy, but you should have a preference for fundamental research over technical analysis.

In addition, if you are an investor who wants to know what the intrinsic value or price target of a company is, Outperforming the Market is the service for you. I will provide you with tools like The Price Target Report for you to measure the upside potential of a stock.

On top of that, because of I have a focus on investing into companies at a significant discount, if you are an investor that likes downside protection on top of outperforming the market, this is also the service for you.

Lastly, if you are an investor who wants to outperform the market, this service is perfect for you as you will be with a like-minded community of outperformers and have access to me, a professional institutional portfolio manager with a track record of outperformance.

More about the Author

My experience and expertise

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management. Through the years in my professional career, I have a track record of outperformance in my portfolios.

My focus early on in my career was in a long-only equity fund focused on value investments. My boss and then portfolio manager is a well-known value fund manager and adheres the Warren Buffett style of value investing. This was where I picked up key analysis, deep dive, research and financial modelling skills as an analyst and then rose up to being a portfolio manager.

Subsequently, I moved on to a hedge fund where I was exposed to more growth strategies and a different investment style. This was where I had the chance to work under very experienced fund managers with expertise in growth stocks.

Put together, I have experience and expertise in identifying, researching and analyzing both growth and value stocks, with my experience as a portfolio manager of large institutional portfolios, an added benefit to creating and managing The Barbell Portfolio.

Personally, I am focused on long term investing, and I believe in a barbell portfolio strategy, where there are both growth and value elements. Lastly, I have bachelor's degrees in Accountancy and Finance, and I am also a CFA charterholder.

My goals for the service

My goals for creating the investment service, Outperforming the Market, are simple:

I aspire to help you add value to your investing journey and maximize your returns while protecting your downside by sharing with you what I believe are stocks that will outperform in the long-term, across market cycles. I sincerely hope to share with you lessons I have learnt during my experience as a professional institutional portfolio manager and offer you a direct and personalized access to a manager of smart money.

At the end of the day, I hope that you become a more confident, rational and successful investor than before you joined the service.

Sign up today

There is no better time to start investing in an investment service that helps you invest across cycles given where we are in the market cycle today. There are deep discounts for both growth and value stocks alike that we are looking to add into The Barbell Portfolio.

For the next 4 weeks only, for our early subscribers, you are able to subscribe to Outperforming the Market at a discounted rate of $344.99 annually, which is a discount of 14% from the regular pricing of $399.99 annually.

For those who are interested, there is also a 2-week free trial that allows you to try the service out first before deciding whether you want to continue with it later on.

If you're reading this via Seeking Alpha's mobile app, to try this service right now, go to seekingalpha.com and enter Outperforming the Market in the site search to visit my Marketplace Service checkout page.