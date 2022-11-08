SSR Mining: Expecting A Strong Q4 2022

Jan. 04, 2023 10:32 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), SSRM:CAEGO, ELD:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Despite weak production for SSR Mining in the third quarter, primarily due to the Çöpler mine, I expect a strong Q4 2022 report.
  • SSR Mining revised full-year guidance to 637.5K GEOs (midpoint) at an AISC of $1,330 per ounce (midpoint).
  • I recommend buying SSR Mining between $15.25 and $14.8, with possible lower support at $14.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81

Introduction

Denver-based SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) released its third quarter 2022 results on November 8, 2022. This article aims to look at the company's recent history, including the third quarter earnings, and find a way to invest profitably in this company

Map

SSRM Map Presentation 3Q22 (SSRM Presentation)

Chart

SSRM Production per mine 2Q22 versus 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Gold and silver 1-year (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SSRM Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Revenues per metal in 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

SSRM Balance sheet (SSRM Presentation)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly Gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly Production gold and silver per mine in 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM quarterly gold and silver prices history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly AISC per GEO history (Fun Trading)

Table

SSRM Full-year guidance (SSRM Presentation)

Chart

SSRM TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.77K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term SSRM and hold a small long-term position.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.