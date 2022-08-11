Jackson Financial: Misunderstood Yet Highly Attractive

Summary

  • Jackson Financial is a deeply undervalued spin-off with the potential to outperform in 2023 and beyond, as rising interest rates actually are a tailwind for its business.
  • They have a ~6.5% dividend yield I regard as very secure, which beats the short-term treasury rate by a significant margin.
  • In addition to that high dividend, they are buying back their own stock. The aggregate capital return for full-year 2022 will be ~$500 million.
  • That is to say, $500 million as a combination of dividends and buybacks for a business that is currently trading at under $3 billion in market cap.
  • As a top annuity provider in the country, the aging U.S. population is a long-term positive for the business in the coming years.

