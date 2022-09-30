Sun Communities: Recreational Demand Remains Strong

Jan. 04, 2023 10:35 AM ETSun Communities, Inc. (SUI)
Summary

  • Sun Communities is a leading owner and operator of manufactured housing communities, RV resorts, and marinas.
  • The stock has a strong history of outperformance when compared to broader indexes but has significantly underperformed over the past year.
  • This is despite an impressive operating performance that continues to surpass expectations.
  • Long-term demand trends, particularly in their RV segment, are being validated by record transient site conversions.
  • For prospective investors, shares offer meaningful upside potential as well as a strong track record of dividend growth.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a leading owner and operator of manufactured housing communities ("MH"), recreational vehicle resorts ("RV"), and marinas. At September 30, 2022, their portfolio consisted of 662 developed properties with over 200K total sites and wet slips located in 39 states throughout

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

