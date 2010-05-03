MIN: The High Yield Is A Mirage

Jan. 04, 2023 10:43 AM ETMFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
Summary

  • The MIN fund invests in investment grade bonds and treasuries.
  • It targets an 8.5% of NAV monthly distribution.
  • However, with the distribution rate far exceeding the portfolio's long-term returns, investors are simply getting their own principal back through the distribution.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA skyline over Boston Common

Sean Pavone

The MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to provide high current income through investment grade securities. Unfortunately, with the fund earning only 1.9% p.a. over 10 years, the fund's 8.5% of NAV distribution is simply a mirage created by

MIN fund asset allocation

Figure 1 - MIN fund asset allocation (mfs.com)

MIN fund top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - MIN fund top 10 holdings and portfolio statistics (mfs.com)

MIN fund historical returns

Figure 3 - MIN fund historical returns (mfs.com)

MIN fund annual returns

Figure 4 - MIN fund annual returns (morningstar.com)

MIN fund trailing distribution yield

Figure 5 - MIN fund trailing distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

MIN's NAV has declined at 3.2% CAGR

Figure 6 - MIN's NAV has declined at 3.2% CAGR since 1988 (morningstar.com)

MIN's annual distribution has likewise decliend

Figure 7 - MIN's annual distribution has likewise declined (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

