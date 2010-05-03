The MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to provide high current income through investment grade securities. Unfortunately, with the fund earning only 1.9% p.a. over 10 years, the fund's 8.5% of NAV distribution is simply a mirage created by paying back investors' own principal. I would avoid this fund.
The MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that seeks high current income through investments in investment grade ("IG") corporate bonds and treasuries. The fund has approximately $350 million in assets and charges a 0.65% expense ratio.
The MIN fund primarily invests in investment grade quality fixed income securities, including corporate bonds, securitized securities like commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS"), U.S. government securities ("treasuries"), municipal securities, and foreign government securities . The manager goal is to keep the portfolio's duration between 3 to 10 years.
The MIN fund aims to make monthly distributions equal to an annualized 8.5% of NAV.
Figure 1 details the MIN fund's asset allocation and credit quality allocation as of November 30, 2022. 52.6% of the fund is invested in IG corporate bonds, 38.0% is invested in U.S. treasuries, and 5.4% is invested in municipal bonds.
The fund has an effective duration of 3.8 years and the fund's top 10 holdings are all treasury securities (Figure 2).
As of November 30, 2022, the MIN fund has generated very modest returns over the long-run, with 3/5/10Yr average annual returns of -0.4%/1.5%/1.9%. In the short-term, the MIN fund lost 7.9% YTD to November 30, 2022.
Looking on an annual basis, the fund's best annual return in the past decade was 8.1% in 2020. The worst return was in 2022, where it lost -8.3%.
As noted above, the MIN fund pays a monthly distribution equal to an annual 8.5% of NAV. This translates to $0.28 in the trailing 12 months or a 10% trailing yield (Figure 5).
Investors should note that there is a large earnings gap between the MIN fund's 10-Yr average annual returns of 1.9% and its stated distribution rate of 8.5% of NAV.
What this means in plain English is that while the fund 'appears' to be paying a very high distribution rate, the distribution is not 'earned'. Instead, investors are simply paid back their own principal. Over time, this leads to amortization of the NAV and a declining distribution.
For example, the MIN fund's NAV has declined from $9.27 on March 31, 1988 to $3.01 on November 30, 2022 for a compounded CAGR decline of 3.2% (Figure 6).
The annual distribution has likewise declined, from a high of $0.66 in 1993 to $0.28 in 2022 for a 3.0% CAGR decline.
The MIN fund aims to provide a high current distribution rate of 8.5% of NAV from its investments in investment grade securities. Unfortunately, looking at the fund's long-term performance, the fund is clearly funding its distribution from return of investors' own principal. Over time, both the NAV and distribution rate has shrunk. I would recommend investors look elsewhere for high yielding fixed income funds.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments