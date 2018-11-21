Cannabis Is A Long-Term Play

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
7.21K Followers

Summary

  • Negative conditions are crashing down all around investors. Make sure companies in your portfolio will survive.
  • Ted Waller shares why some stocks are falling off a cliff.
  • Not all ETFs are created equal - stay away from the leveraged ETFs ('dynamite ready to be lit').
  • Pinning hopes on current cannabis leaders. Cash flow is extremely important.

Cannabis Sativa grower proud of his cultivation business income profit showing US dollar cash money

BitsAndSplits

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

The market is recognizing that in times like this where weakness and/or crisis wreak havoc, the weaker companies won't make it through. Ted Waller, who's been on the podcast before, is pinning his hopes on current leaders like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF), and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Its share price has been decimated, but will growth pay off for companies like Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF)? Why he's bearish on Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) and its deal with Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) and bullish on InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR). ETFs like NYSEARCA:MSOS have a role to play, but not all ETFs are created equal - stay away from the leveraged ETFs.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

The Cannabis Investing Podcast profile picture
The Cannabis Investing Podcast
7.21K Followers
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and provide you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.