BitsAndSplits

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

The market is recognizing that in times like this where weakness and/or crisis wreak havoc, the weaker companies won't make it through. Ted Waller, who's been on the podcast before, is pinning his hopes on current leaders like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF), and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Its share price has been decimated, but will growth pay off for companies like Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF)? Why he's bearish on Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) and its deal with Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) and bullish on InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR). ETFs like NYSEARCA:MSOS have a role to play, but not all ETFs are created equal - stay away from the leveraged ETFs.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.