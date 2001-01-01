Municipal Bond CEFs: Surprise, Surprise, PIMCO Finally Cuts Muni Bond CEF Distributions

  • It was only a matter of time. PIMCO's 3 national municipal bond CEFs were having some of the worst NAV performances of all muni bond CEFs over the past year.
  • And yet, PIMCO had been maintaining their ultra-high distributions as if there was no problem.
  • The PIMCO national muni bond CEFs, PMX, PMF and PML, are very aggressive with their amount of leverage, which is great in good times but can seriously deplete NAV in bad times.
  • And we were definitely in bad times. While all other muni bond fund families like Nuveen, BlackRock, etc. have been cutting distributions as short-term rates skyrocketed while muni bond prices cratered, all of the PIMCO funds were status quo.
  • Yesterday, investors bid up all of the PIMCO muni bond funds (national and state specific), with PML up 3%, PMF up 4%, and PMX up 2%. They should all get crushed today and deserve to lose all of their premium valuations eventually.
What good are ultra-high distributions if you can't cover them? This has been my mantra for years, and yet, naive investors continue to fall for funds that appear to be offering much higher yields even while their NAVs erode.

And

