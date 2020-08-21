I first highlighted Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) to Special Situation Investing subscribers in late October. GFF is a $2bn market cap conglomerate which used to operate three businesses - outdoor consumer products ('CPP'), residential and commercial garage doors ('HBP'), and defense electronics ('DE'). In Aug'21, activist Voss Capital acquired a 2% stake, pushing the company to split up. The activist stated that GFF has in recent years underperformed its peers and the broader market. Meanwhile, the company's management has continued to pay themselves egregious salaries and bonuses, with the top four executives raking in $30m in FY2021 compensation. Below are several slides from Voss Capital's deck (published in Jan'22) illustrating the activist's claims:
The activist argued that the most valuable garage door segment was worth the entire EV of GFF at the time. Voss has been pushing GFF's management to initiate several strategic steps aimed at removing the conglomerate discount, including selling the DE segment and initiating a strategic review of the HBP business. Other potential measures including right-sizing corporate overhead as well as reducing debt and paying a special dividend were suggested. Finally, Voss Capital noted that there is substantial room to improve margins of the underperforming CPP business which has been lagging behind its closest peers.
In Feb'22, Voss Capital won 1 out of 13 board seats and the management has been playing along the activist ever since:
Clearly, Voss pressure on management has worked well so far. Not surprisingly, the market has reacted favorably to the these developments. GFF is up 22% since my initial highlight and 26% since the beginning of 2022, displaying investors' heightened confidence in the company's prospects given the success of the campaign so far.
The main question here is the remaining upside. GFF's valuation largely hinges on the multiple assigned to the HBP segment. Comparable industry transactions (provided below) suggest the HBP segment could fetch a 13x multiple in a sale scenario. Note that HBP is industry leader in the garage door market in the US. A noteworthy recent transaction is Nucor acquiring CHI Overhead Doors from KKR in Jun'22 at a 13x TTM EBITDA multiple.
Estimating HBP's normalized EBITDA seems to be the main issue here. The business generated $413m in TTM adjusted EBITDA - materially above FY2019-FY2021 levels of $120m-$181m. This year's performance is explained by a massive increase in pricing despite flat volumes. The company expects $500m in FY2023 adjusted EBITDA, implying earnings of the HBP business in line with TTM figures. These earnings are clearly not sustainable going forward. Estimating HBP's normalized earnings at $290m, the remaining CPP business would be valued at 6.2x EBITDA which seems to be a reasonable multiple. This suggests there might be limited upside from current GFF share price levels.
The situation has several caveats:
Voss Capital is a small hedge fund with $360m in AUM. Despite its tiny size, Voss has already achieved quite impressive results in several campaigns:
GFF's CPP segment conducts its operations through AMES which is a North American manufacturer of branded consumer and professional tools used in home storage, organization and landscaping. The segment includes Hunter Fan business which GFF acquired in Jan'22.
Meanwhile, HBP segment is run through Clopay which is the largest manufacturer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The segment's products are sold through home center retail chains as well as professional dealers. The business expanded into the commercial rolling steel door segment with the acquisition of CornellCookson in Jun'18.
Both historical segment sales and adjusted EBITDA are provided below:
Note: GFF's fiscal year end in September.
Considering the activist's success thus far, I expect a HBP business sale to eventually materialize here. Having said that, it seems that currently the market values GFF fairly. Given little upside from current share price levels, I am inclined to stay on the sidelines for now. The situation, however, might become interesting again if GFF share price comes back to lower levels.
This article was written by
Focused on event-driven trades and special situations. Always looking for an edge.
The last 10 years of my life have been devoted to the investment world, with event-driven opportunities being my bread and butter. I was and still am surprised by the extent the markets are mis-pricing the risks/rewards in some situations - markets are very far from being efficient and your own research can give you a very sizable edge.
I have considerable professional experience in investment banking and strategy consulting, as well as a number of finance degrees under my belt. My entrepreneurial spirit has also enabled me to launch a number of new businesses, some of which have succeeded and some of which have failed. I am lucky enough to have skills in both business development and investment analysis - this is a winning combination that allows me to quickly recognize and filter out the most attractive investment opportunities in the market.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
