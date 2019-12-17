Pioneer Natural Resources: 10% Total Yield And Rising

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Pioneer Natural Resources is a stock that rewards its shareholders via a strong and increasing dividend.
  • PXD's increasing base dividend could reach $4.85 in 2023.
  • On top of that, its special dividend will mean that shareholders will get a 10% total yield.
  • Also, I describe some of the negative aspects weighing on the oil market.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

Investment Thesis

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is eager to return excess free cash flow back to shareholders via large combined dividends. This is the company's focus. Meanwhile, I lay out the puts and pulls that have led to the oil

PXD Q3 presentation 2022

PXD Q3 presentation 2022

PXD Q3 presentation 2022

PXD Q3 presentation 2022

PXD dividend history

PXD dividend history

PXD Q3 presentation 2022

PXD Q3 presentation 2022

PXD Q3 2022 presentation

PXD Q3 2022 presentation

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.19K Followers
Offering high potential upside versus the broad market
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.