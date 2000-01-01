Fortuna Silver: Limited Margin Of Safety At Current Levels

Jan. 04, 2023 11:27 AM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), FVI:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.33K Followers

Summary

  • Fortuna Silver is one of the best performing stocks since September, rallying nearly 100% off of its lows and now knocking on the door of the US$4.00 level.
  • The company recently reported solid ounce additions at Sunbird and continues to see exploration success with regional drilling at Seguela, suggesting the potential for a larger operation here.
  • However, most of this upside was already accounted for in my previous valuation, and with FSM trading at ~1.01x P/NAV, I see limited margin of safety at current levels.
  • For this reason, I continue to maintain my view that further strength in the stock should provide an opportunity to book some profits.
Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

It's been a solid few months for stocks in the silver space, with the Silver Miners Index (SIL) rallying 39% from its September lows, and Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) has been one of the outperformers with a 90% plus

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.33K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDVMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.