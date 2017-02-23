Alphamin: The Alpha-Mine Of Critical Tin

Jan. 04, 2023 11:35 AM ETAlphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:CA), AFMJF
Summary

  • Tin can be considered a “forgotten” critical metal that is essential for societal function.
  • Supply has been constrained and demand is growing at GDP+, sending tin prices 50% higher from pre-COVID levels with room to run.
  • Alphamin Resources Corp. is an extremely unique mine with incredible ore grades, low costs, and great exploration potential.
  • Initiating coverage as a buy, I believe Alphamin Resources Corp. will outperform the market over the next several years.

Really and pure chemical Elements - here shown Tin Sn

Kerrick/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction & The Tin Market

Tin may not sound like the most exciting investment, but boring often = profitable, and I believe the price for Alphamin Resources Corp. (OTCPK:AFMJF, TSXV:AFM:CA), a major global

Tin Future Demand

Company Presentation

global tin uses by application, 2020

International Tin Association

Tin Price 2019-Present

Author's Analysis, TradingView

Tin Required Incentive Price

Company Presentation

Most Valuable Orebodies

mining.com

Tin Ore Grades

Company Presentation

comparing AFM ore grades

TraderPamplona Twitter

Bisie Ridge Potential

Company Presentation

Tin Intensity Index

International Tin Association

AFM Technical Analysis 1.23

Author

This article was written by

I love markets and manage assets full-time. I try to be on the right side of long-term trends and may swing trade in the meantime. I am currently focused on the energy and resources markets but do use other assets as well. Best of luck, markets are a daily competition. All information is informative in nature and not completely sufficient for decision-making. You will require different investments in different sizes depending on your circumstances. Investors should not make decisions based on any one viewpoint, including mine.Nothing published should be considered investment advice - always do your own due diligence and consider your entire financial position and a financial advisor before making significant investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

