Why Rivian Could Become A Single Digit Stock Soon

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.81K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian said yesterday that it fell short of its 2022 production goal.
  • Shares of the EV start-up slumped to a new 1-year low as a result.
  • Valuation remains way ahead of Rivian’s delivery possibilities.

Rivian Electric Pickup Truck

hapabapa

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) have seen a major revaluation to the down-side in 2022 and they continued their slide in the new year as well. Shares of Rivian slumped 6% yesterday to a new 1-year low at $17.08 in the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.81K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.