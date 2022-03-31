10 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy In 2023 - Our Favorite Is Singapore Technologies Engineering

Tariq Dennison
  • "Dividend Aristocrats" is an S&P term for stocks that have raised their annual dividend every year for many years, 25 in the US or 10 internationally.
  • As a strategy, investing in dividend aristocrats is backwards-looking, but does a decent job of screening companies with some quality earning power.
  • While there are ETFs tracking dividend aristocrat portfolios, I prefer to pick from the higher-yielding names passing this screen.
  • In this article, I highlight five US and five non-US dividend aristocrats and explain why Singapore Technologies Engineering is my favorite buy at these levels.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

The term "dividend aristocrats" primarily refers to a series of S&P indices that screen for stocks that have increased their annual dividend every year for a number of years. The most popular of these is the index that tracks

Total return of S&P 500 dividend aristocrats vs S&P 500 index, 2013-2023

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Total return of S&P International Dividend Aristocrats vs S&P International 700, 2013-2023

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Takeda Pharmaceutical geographic revenue breakdown

Takeda Pharmaceutical March 31, 2022 Annual Report

Tariq Dennison
4.89K Followers
International investing in plain English

Tariq Dennison TEP runs a registered investment adviser focused on international clients and portfolio strategies. His marketplace service "The Expat Portfolio" shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box: Understanding Different Asset Classes and Strategies".  He lives in Central Europe, and teaches two classes at the Masters in Finance program at ESSEC Business School in Singapore.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFC, MMM, MDT, KMB, KO, BASFY, SGGKY, TAK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

