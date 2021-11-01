FDVV: A Barbell Dividend ETF Yielding 3.44% Worth Waiting For

Summary

  • FDVV is a high-dividend ETF with a 3.44% trailing dividend yield. Its expense ratio is 0.29% and has $1.34 billion in assets under management.
  • Fidelity's model is proprietary, but it appears to take a barbell approach by combining low-risk defensive stocks with high-growth mega caps.
  • FDVV had an excellent 2022, beating the iShares Russell 1000 Index by 15%. However, annual reconstitutions were historically eventful, and we have another one coming up in February.
  • I'm hoping for a reduction in Utilities exposure, as the sector hasn't outperformed the broader market in consecutive years since 2008, and its valuation seems high for the estimated earnings growth offered.
Fidelity Investments Headquarters

FinkAvenue

Investment Thesis

The 3.44%-yielding Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) had an excellent year, outpacing the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) by 15%. While most high-dividend ETFs were successful, FDVV differentiates itself by selecting several more mega-caps than peers

FDVV vs. IWD vs. IWB vs. EQL Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

FDVV Dividend Grade

Seeking Alpha

FDVV Portfolio Income - Dividend Growth Rate

Portfolio Visualizer

FDVV vs. IWD vs. SCHD vs. HDV Sector Exposures

Morningstar

FDVV Holdings

Fidelity

SPDR Sector Returns In 2022

State Street

FDVV Industry Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

SPDR Sector ETF - Valuation and Growth Metrics

The Sunday Investor

Comments

