EV Company News For The Month Of December 2022

  • Global electric car sales Nov. 2022 were an estimated 1million+. China sales up 50% YoY to 35% share. Europe up 26% YoY to ~28% share. US ~6% share.
  • EV market news - By 2029, electric vehicles could account for a third of the North American market and about 26% of vehicles produced worldwide.
  • EV company news - BYD sold almost 230,000 plug-in cars in November 2022. It's the ninth consecutive monthly sales. Tesla China EV sales and exports surged in November 2022.
  • Hyundai will sell only electric cars in Norway from 1 January 2023. Mercedes-Benz to double EV motor output at German plant to 1M units. GAC Aion's battery base starts construction with goal of meeting demand for 600,000 EVs pa.
  • Ford F-150 Lightning named MotorTrend Truck of the Year. GM JV (General Motors & LG Energy Solution) has closed on a $2.5B federal loan to help finance 3 lithium-ion battery cell plants in USA. Lucid raises $1.515b and begins deliveries of Lucid Air Dream Edition to customers in Europe.
Futuristic green city with generic autonomous electric cars

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to the December 2022 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

December saw November 2022 global plugin electric car sales perform very strongly again despite all the negative publicity around Tesla and China.

Global electric

Global plugin electric car sales by auto group for January-November 2022

CleanTechnica

Global EV sales forecast

Mining.com courtesy DoI, I&S

Bloomberg 2022 global EV slaes forecast by drivetrain

BloombergNEF

Bloomberg's forecast 2022 EV sales by region

BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF long term EV forecast (global EV share to exceed 70% by 2040)

BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF forecasts ~40.4% global passenger EV market share in 2030 and 75.3% in 2040

BloombergNEF

The new ID.3 is ready and raring to go

Volkswagen Group

SAIC-GM-Wuling launches Wuling Air EV in China

Wuling

2024 Acura ZDX Prototype

Acura

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

BloombergNEF

BNEF 2020 forecasts by fleet type

BloombergNEF

