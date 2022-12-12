MamaMancini's Stock: Rally Is More Than Just Meatballs

Jan. 04, 2023 12:38 PM ETMamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)
BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • MamaMancini's reported Q3 sales and earnings that beat expectations.
  • The company is benefiting from strong demand for prepared foods at grocery stores across its national distribution network.
  • The stock remains speculative but is supported by improving financials and a positive growth outlook.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Spaghetti with tomato sauce shot on rustic wooden table

fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) is a food manufacturer and distributor focusing on fresh deli-prepared meal options with an Italian flavor. The items here include prepared pasta and fresh meat dishes typically found at to-go grocery store

Chart
Data by YCharts

MMMB metrics

source: company IR

MMMB metrics

source: company IR

MMMB metrics

source: company IR

MMMB metrics

Seeking Alpha

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

BOOX Research profile picture
BOOX Research
16.62K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

The most extensive coverage on SA! We combine fundamental analysis with a data-driven approach to find "outside the box" ideas.

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MMMB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.