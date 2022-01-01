Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) is a triple-net lease retail REIT externally managed by CTO Realty Growth (CTO). It boasts 100% occupancy at its recent update, with an implied cap rate of 7.3%.
56% of its annualized base rent (ABR) is accounted for by ten of its so-called "top tenants," including Walgreens (WBA) at 11% of its ABR. The company's active management of its portfolio termed "accretive retail asset recycling," is a mainstay of the REIT's strategy.
Accordingly, management highlighted that it had proved the soundness of its strategy, as it has achieved an average positive spread of 145 bps between its acquisition and disposition cap rates.
The company's latest transaction update for FY22 indicates that it surpassed the midpoint ($180M) of its revised acquisitions outlook range of $170M-$190M. Accordingly, Alpine posted a total acquisition volume of $187.4M for FY22, with a cap rate of 7.1%.
However, its dispositions came in below the midpoint of its guidance range, as Alpine posted a disposition volume of $154.6M, with an exit cap rate of 6.5%.
Alpine guided for FY22 AFFO per share of $1.75 (midpoint), with the consensus estimates suggesting $1.76. Hence, Street analysts are confident that the company could finish 2022 well.
However, the company could likely continue to face macroeconomic challenges relating to weaker consumer discretionary spending. As such, analysts have already penciled in a weaker FY23, with Alpine's AFFO per share projected to fall by 8.6%.
As such, the bar has been set lower for Alpine to cross, which has likely been implied in its valuation, which is lower than its direct peers. Accordingly, PINE last traded at an NTM AFFO per share multiple of 12.2x.
However, it has already normalized from the dislocation that occurred at its October lows (pre-Q3 earnings), as the market volatility induced by the Fed's hawkish cadence likely forced sellers to bail out in early October.
Therefore, the company's robust Q3 earnings release likely calmed investors' nerves, as PINE recovered nearly 27% (price-performance terms) toward its December highs.
As such, PINE's NTM dividend yield of 6% has also normalized toward its 10Y average of 5.8%. Hence, the apparent undervaluation relative to its historical mean has already been seized astutely by dip buyers in October.
Management remains confident that its undervaluation against its peers is an advantage, seeing a "significant implied valuation upside." However, we believe it's appropriate to accord it lower valuation multiples to justify higher execution risks about its asset recycling strategy.
Notably, the company's updated FY22 disposition volume was markedly below the midpoint of its guidance range ($160M). As such, we believe it indicates that the company has continued to see downside risks, given the current market conditions. Management also articulated in its Q3 earnings commentary indicating that "broader markets have less of that larger transaction stuff going on."
Hence, we believe investors need to consider factoring in such headwinds, coupled with its external management structure. Despite that, the company highlighted its well-laddered debt maturity through 2026, and the relatively long average lease term remaining (7.6 years) helping provide earnings visibility for investors.
As seen above, PINE has recovered remarkably from its October lows, as buyers bought the panic selling forced by market operators.
Hence, we view the reward/risk from the price action perspective as well-balanced, with a view toward a likely pullback. Coupled with a normalized valuation, we encourage investors to wait for a better entry point.
Rating: Hold.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm JR, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.
Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries.
Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)