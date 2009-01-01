Global Price Pressures Cool Further As End Of 2022 Sees Manufacturers Cut Capacity: 10 Key Charts

Summary

  • The upsides to falling demand and spare capacity were fewer supply constraints and a further marked moderation of price pressures.
  • While Japan's factory output downturn likewise moderated slightly, it remained among the sharpest witnessed over the past decade.
  • Future output expectations recovered to a level above the long-run average in mainland China, reflecting the rolling-back of COVID-19 restrictions.

Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

Global manufacturing output fell for a fifth successive month in December 2022, according to the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) compiled by S&P Global, driven by an accelerating rate of decline of order books.

Global manufacturing output

Manufacturing output in key economies

Manufacturing PMI Index

Global manufacturing order books

Global factory employment and backlogs of work

PMI manufacturing employment indices

Global manufacturing inventories

Worldwide manufacturing output cuts due to inventory reduction policies

PMI manufacturing output price indices

Future output expectations

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

