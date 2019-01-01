CIF: Small High Yield CEF From MFS

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • MFS Intermediate High Income is a fixed income closed-end fund.
  • The vehicle invests in a portfolio of fixed-rate U.S. high yield bonds.
  • The fund has a granular, diversified composition, but has a very small AUM of only $33 million.
  • The CEF displays a middle-of-the-road historic performance and significantly lags the gold standards in the HY CEF space.

Olena Lishchyshyna

Thesis

MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE:CIF) is a closed end fund from MFS asset management. The fund is on the very small side with only $33 million in assets, however it has been in the market for over two decades. A retail investor

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.82K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.