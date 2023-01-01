Sika: A Brighter Outlook As MBCC Acquisition Draws To A Close

Jan. 04, 2023 2:12 PM ETSika AG (SKFOF), SXYAY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • Sika takes another step toward closing the MBCC acquisition.
  • With valuations de-rated across the industry, the focus on inorganic growth makes sense.
  • While 2023 could be a challenging year on the macro front, I think Sika has enough pricing power and secular tailwinds to outperform.

Sika AG company headquarters in Zug, Switzerland

Marlon Trottmann

The investment case for Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY), a Swiss specialty chemicals company with operations spanning construction and industry, remains intact. Despite the stock price decline in 2022, Sika's pricing power continues to shine through due to a robust business

Chart
Data by YCharts

Planned MBCC Divestments

Sika AG

MBCC Acquisition Rationale

Sika AG

Historical Growth Rate

Sika AG

Stimuli Outlook

Sika AG

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.63K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.