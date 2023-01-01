MediWound: Gaining Traction

Jan. 04, 2023 2:27 PM ETMediWound Ltd. (MDWD)VCEL1 Comment
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Marketplace

Summary

  • Today, we take a deeper look at MediWound, an Israeli-based biopharma with some recent marketing application approvals.
  • Those 'wins' has triggered a 50% rally in the stock, and the company continues to develop its pipeline as well.
  • An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Doctor examining terrible patient"s burn of hand indoors, closeup

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

"Some wounds run too deep for the healing." - J.K. Rowling

Today, we put MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) in the spotlight. The small healthcare concern provides bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration and has garnered some

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

NexoBrid

August Company Presentation

Company Profile

August Company Presentation

Product Portfolio

August Company Presentation

Phase II results

August Company Presentation

U.S. Market Opportunity

August Company Presentation

EscharEx

August Company Presentation

MW005

August Company Presentation

Financial Highlights

August Company Presentation

Timelines

August Company Presentation

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
45.8K Followers
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector

Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MDWD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum and Insiders Forum.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.