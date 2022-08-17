NIO: Breaking Records, And New Model Beats Tesla

Summary

  • NIO Inc. is a Chinese electric vehicle designer which has targeted the luxury market.
  • The company recently announced record-breaking delivery numbers for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • NIO Inc. stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.

NIO logo and the Nio"s user center, NIO House

Andy Feng

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) ("Nio") is one of the most iconic electric vehicle ("EV") companies in China. The company was founded in 2014 and has become known for its position as a luxury electric vehicle maker. The company has developed a range

Chart
Data by YCharts

Nio Battery Swap Station

Nio Battery Swap Station (Nio)

Nio ET5

Nio ET5 (Carscoops)

Nio events

Nio events look like a rock concert (Nio day)

NIO JAC factory celebrating car

NIO JAC factory celebrating 200,000 cars (Q1,22 NIO)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Nio stock valuation 1

Nio stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Nio stock valuation 2

Nio stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed. 556+ books read on Finance and Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

