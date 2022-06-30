Khanchit Khirisutchalual

A Quick Take On IMMRSIV

IMMRSIV Inc. (IMSV) has filed to raise investment funding in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm produces immersive software for a variety of consumer applications.

IMSV has produced a severe revenue reduction on tiny sales.

I'll provide an update when we learn more information about the IPO.

IMMRSIV Overview

Singapore-based IMMRSIV was founded to develop software for augmented/virtual reality applications such as:

Education

Training

Tourism

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Png Bee Hin, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2008 and was previously Vice President of Info-Soft systems, ST Electronics.

The company's primary offerings include:

PublishAR

LocoMole

As of June 30, 2022, IMMRSIV has booked fair market value investment of $2.5 million from investors including Png Bee Hin, Siddharth Jain, and Lim Yau Boon.

IMMRSIV - Customer Acquisition

The company seeks to develop business relationships via a subscription-based business model.

Management says the firm has developed eLearning courseware for more than 120 schools and training institutions in Singapore.

Advertisement & Promotion expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:

Advertisement & Promotion Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 16.0% 2021 1.0% 2020 0.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Advertisement & Promotion efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Advertisement & Promotion spend, fell sharply to negative (42.9x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Advertisement & Promotion Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 -42.9 2021 33.5 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

IMMRSIV's Market & Competition

The term "metaverse" was first coined by Neal Stephenson in his science fiction novel Snow Crash.

Strictly speaking, the metaverse is a digital universe that is powered by blockchain technology and is home to decentralized applications.

It is a decentralized, persistent, and secure online space where users can create avatars, buy virtual assets, and act in a digital space.

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global metaverse market was an estimated $38.9 billion market in 2021 and is forecast to reach $772 billion by 2030.

This represents a stunning expected CAGR of 39.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing focus on the use of the internet to integrate digital and physical worlds, the growth of mixed reality hardware and software, and the outbreak of the global pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted traditional methods of doing business, working, and socializing, there is an increasing demand for digital platforms that can provide realistic and immersive experiences.

The pandemic has also created a need for social distancing, which has led to the popularity of online games and virtual reality [VR] as alternatives to real-life social interactions.

This has all contributed to the metaverse lately becoming one of the hottest trends in tech and business.

Also, below is the global metaverse market breakdown by end use in 2021:

Global Metaverse Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

BaseFX

SVHQ Media

International media developers & providers.

IMMRSIV's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit but higher gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Positive cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $178,965 -87.3% 2021 $2,858,830 48.7% 2020 $1,922,687 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $144,797 -80.8% 2021 $1,583,071 121.8% 2020 $713,760 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 80.91% 2021 55.37% 2020 37.12% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $(362,999) -202.8% 2021 $610,942 21.4% 2020 $(10,291) -0.5% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $(458,081) -256.0% 2021 $446,489 249.5% 2020 $(114,022) -63.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $1,024,701 2021 $635,675 2020 $172,848 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, IMMRSIV had $1.3 million in cash and $2.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $866,106.

IMMRSIV's IPO Details

IMMRSIV intends to raise investment funding from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive twenty votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for development of technology and acquisition; for talent acquisition; for marketing; for corporate loan repayment, including: a government-assisted COVID-19 loan of US$427,193 remaining principal as of the date of the prospectus, with an interest rate of 2.5% and a term of five years for our working capital purposes, and an unlimited-term shareholder loan of US$327,735 with an interest rate of 5.0% for our working capital purposes; the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not involved in any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Prime Number Capital.

Commentary About IMMRSIV's IPO

IMSV is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its growth plans and to pay down debt.

The company's financials have generated contracting topline revenue, lowered gross profit but higher gross margin, a swing to operating loss and increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $866,106.

Advertisement & Promotion expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has fluctuated; its Advertisement & Promotion efficiency multiple fell sharply to negative (42.9x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to reinvest any future earnings back into the business.

The market opportunity for providing metaverse and virtual reality-based training and education technologies is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years, so the firm enjoys positive industry growth dynamics in its favor.

Prime Number Capital is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (59.4%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its tiny size and thin capitalization.

Given the firm's recent and severe revenue contraction, it is difficult to see a positive case for the IMMRSIV Inc. IPO at this point.

When we learn more IMMRSIV Inc. IPO details from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.