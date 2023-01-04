Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) At Citi 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 04, 2023 2:48 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Citi 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference Call January 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Vestberg - Chairman and CEO

Kyle Malady - President of Global Networks and Technology

Conference Call Participants

Mike Rollins - Citi

Mike Rollins

Well, good morning, and welcome to Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference. For those of you I haven't met, I'm Mike Rollins, and I cover communication services and infrastructure for Citi.

Since this is our first keynote, let me also take the opportunity to wish you a Happy New Year, and thank you for joining us for our conference today.

Before we get started, I'd like to mention that we do have disclosures available at the registration desk, and at Citi Velocity page from which you're streaming the audio. We're also going to work to incorporate your questions into today's session. If you're streaming this connection, there should be a question box on the page for you to ask questions. And we do have a microphone, if we have time today, to try to get it around the room.

And finally, continuing on the tradition of using our live surveys, they're completely anonymous; we're not tracking responses; we're just aggregating the results. You can access the live poll and Q&A both with the codes that are up here and there's placards around. I'd just encourage you to log in now, so you can get ready to respond to some of our -- well, I hope there're going to be some really good survey questions. And it's also available on the streaming site as well.

So, with that out of the way, I'd like to welcome back Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon; and Kyle Malady, President of Global Networks and Technology. Hans, Kyle, thank you both for joining today.

