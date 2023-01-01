M/I Homes: Customer Dissatisfaction Amidst A Bleak Outlook Poses Major Threat

Jan. 04, 2023 3:55 PM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)4 Comments
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.67K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past year, MHO has been trending downward due to the challenging macroeconomic atmosphere of increasing prices and rising interest rates.
  • The housing industry has a bleak outlook in the first quarter of 2023.
  • I think the company's long-term decline could be fueled by the gloomy view of the industry as a whole and the extreme discontent of its clientele.

Rising prices for real estate

gopixa

Investment Thesis

Before COVID-19 hit, the housing market was one of the best-performing sectors. However, the industry's performance has been deteriorating since the beginning of the pandemic, and by the end of 2022, things were getting even worse due to rising mortgage rates. Soaring

Current Mortgage Rate

Bankrate

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.67K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not meant to persuade readers to make a purchase or not from the firm. Instead, it reflects my own, personal assessment of the company's development.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.