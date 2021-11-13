Forensic Amazon Analysis: A Value Equation Approach

Jan. 05, 2023 7:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)4 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Marketplace

Summary

  • Over the past ten years, since 2013, Amazon.com, Inc. has generated better than $250 billion in cash from operations that it has reinvested into the business.
  • As companies like Amazon grow and mature, the benefits of investment in scalability can start to top out.
  • At the end of September 2022, Amazon’s $1.15 Trillion equity capitalization approximated nearly 5X its cost.
  • Further drops in Amazon's share price in response to recessionary concerns would serve to make the shares more attractive.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Spreadsheet bank accounts accounting with calculator and magnifying glass.

echoevg

Written by Christopher H. Volk, author of The Value Equation: A Business Guide to Wealth Creation for Entrepreneurs, Leaders & Investors.

As a consumer, analyst, and business leader, I have always been of two minds when it comes to Amazon.com, Inc. (

Christopher H. Volk

Christopher H. Volk

Company Financial Statements and Y Charts Data

Company Financial Statements and YCharts Data

Christopher H. Volk

Christopher H. Volk

Company Financial Statements and Y Charts Data

Company Financial Statements and YCharts Data

Company Financial Statements

Company Financial Statements

Christopher H. Volk

Christopher H. Volk

Company Financial Statements

Company Financial Statements

Y Charts Data

YCharts Data

Synergy Research Group

Synergy Research Group

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, Asset Managers, and we added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
106.01K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 10,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 106,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.