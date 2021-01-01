Hudson Global Facing Pressure From A Weakening Labor Market (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 05, 2023 8:30 AM ETHudson Global, Inc. (HSON)
Summary

  • The company’s pro forma revenues rose by just 2.5% in Q3 2022 due to a reduction in project RPO work and a slowdown in hiring activity in the technology sector.
  • In addition, unfavorable foreign exchange rates pushed comprehensive income into the red.
  • The slowdown in hiring activity in the technology sector is likely to last at least several more months.
  • The balance sheet is still strong, but there is a lack of catalysts for the share price, and I think risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.
Introduction

I've written two bullish articles about talent solutions provider Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON), the latest of which was in October when I said that many large U.S. companies still aren't putting the brakes on hiring

Hudson Global Q3 2022 results

Hudson Global

Hudson Global Q3 2022 revenue by segment

Hudson Global

Hudson Global pro forma results

Hudson Global

Hudson Global Q3 2022 comprehensive income

Hudson Global

Hudson Global Q3 2022 balance sheet

Hudson Global

Comments

